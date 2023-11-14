Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,539,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,648,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

