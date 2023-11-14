Oder Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,939 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 4.1 %

HBAN opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

