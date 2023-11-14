Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

