Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $138,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

