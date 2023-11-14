Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 18,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 170.1% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 620,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after purchasing an additional 390,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

