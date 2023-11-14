Arrow Financial Corp Sells 16,738 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,738 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

