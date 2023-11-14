Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $92.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.