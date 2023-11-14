Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $532.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $520.56 and a 200 day moving average of $485.68. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.94 and a twelve month high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

