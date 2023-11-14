Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Reduced by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $226.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

