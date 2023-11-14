Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $444.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.52. The company has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

