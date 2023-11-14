Arrow Financial Corp Sells 453 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE IFF opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.