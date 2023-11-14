Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk Price Performance
Autodesk stock opened at $210.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average is $206.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Foundational weakness sets Home Depot shares up for another fall
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- This analyst says Archer Aviation may double, is it time to buy?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.