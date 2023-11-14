Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Fortinet by 112.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 139,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 580,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 580.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

