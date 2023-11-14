Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,234 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,597 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,914,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,596,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $210.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

