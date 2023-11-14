Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,448 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $149.74 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.18.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

