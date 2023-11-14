TD Asset Management Inc Has $142.07 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 485,985 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.24% of Fortinet worth $142,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

