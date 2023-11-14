Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $62.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $53.29 and last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 4084856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.24.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,550. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after buying an additional 200,322 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,568,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

