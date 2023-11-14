Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $442.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.78 and a 200-day moving average of $436.52. The firm has a market cap of $342.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

