Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,419 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Shares of GE opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

