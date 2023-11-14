Rain Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 399.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,846 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,742. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.