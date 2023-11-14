Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 0.7 %

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora stock opened at $198.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.50. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

