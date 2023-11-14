RS Crum Inc. Invests $428,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.
In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.12. 137,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
