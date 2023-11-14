RS Crum Inc. Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Emerson Electric accounts for 0.5% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $88.05. 165,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,943. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.08%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

