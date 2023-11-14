RS Crum Inc. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.35. 876,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.