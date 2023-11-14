Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 0.6% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,923 shares of company stock valued at $92,478,060. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $119.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.86. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

