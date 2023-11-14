Dudley Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,859 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dudley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $78.01 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

