Vestor Capital LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $369.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.37.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DE
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
