iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Raised by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,835,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $243.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

