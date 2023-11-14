Intech Investment Management LLC Has $10.23 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,742 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1,525.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 203.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Argus reduced their price target on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

Hershey Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $194.71 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $183.74 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.54.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.