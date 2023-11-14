EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,879,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 188,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 187,992 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in EOG Resources by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 815 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,001 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EOG stock opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.22.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.05.
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
