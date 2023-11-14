The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

PG opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.78.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $16,025,205 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

