Arjuna Capital Invests $476,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $171.70 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

