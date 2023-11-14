Mckinley Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $171.70 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.90. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

