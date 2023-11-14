Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 677 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.04. 1,833,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725,992. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $161.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.