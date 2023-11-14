Bell Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $3,285,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 489,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $1,272,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.95. The stock had a trading volume of 215,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,858. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $124.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

