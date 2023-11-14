Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,491,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,494,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

