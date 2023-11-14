Oder Investment Management LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $200.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.69 and its 200 day moving average is $157.17. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $201.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

