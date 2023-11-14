Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.89 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

