Center for Financial Planning Inc. Invests $26,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $330,208,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $209,044,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $120,055,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $92,462,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

