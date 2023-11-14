TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361,154 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.30% of Marvell Technology worth $155,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,653,840. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

