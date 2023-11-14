Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,382 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $249,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 74.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 91.0% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 425,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

