Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

