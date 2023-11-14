Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,686.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 83,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

