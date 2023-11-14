Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 324,350 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 645.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,568 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,350 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $42,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $123.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

