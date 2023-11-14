Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,909 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,909 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Hologic worth $43,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $916,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,267,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 155,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

