Berenberg Bank Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target to GBX 5,000

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,700 ($57.72) to GBX 5,000 ($61.40) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.14% from the company’s previous close.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

WPM stock opened at GBX 3,493 ($42.90) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,453.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,520.38. The firm has a market cap of £15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3,146.85 and a beta of 0.42. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 3,000 ($36.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,205.67 ($51.65).

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

