Berenberg Bank Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target to GBX 5,000

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,700 ($57.72) to GBX 5,000 ($61.40) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.14% from the company’s previous close.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.3 %
WPM stock opened at GBX 3,493 ($42.90) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,453.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,520.38. The firm has a market cap of £15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3,146.85 and a beta of 0.42. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 3,000 ($36.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,205.67 ($51.65).
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.