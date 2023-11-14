Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Earnings Results

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Azenta updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.19-$0.29 EPS.
Azenta Price Performance
AZTA stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. Azenta has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Azenta by 1,103.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Azenta by 245.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Azenta
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Azenta
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Foundational weakness sets Home Depot shares up for another fall
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.