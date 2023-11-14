Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Earnings Results

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Azenta updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.19-$0.29 EPS.

AZTA stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. Azenta has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Azenta by 1,103.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Azenta by 245.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

