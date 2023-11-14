ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from ANZ Group’s previous final dividend of $0.74.

ANZ Group Stock Performance

About ANZ Group

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

