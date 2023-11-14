Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 319 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $226.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

