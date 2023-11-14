Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 103 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,052 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $489.95 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $336.15 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.62.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.